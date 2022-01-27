Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.33. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.23.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles D. Jehl bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.30 per share, with a total value of $99,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $849,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,250 shares of company stock worth $2,044,013 over the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 97.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at $214,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

