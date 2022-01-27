Open Text (OTEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Open Text’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Open Text to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTEX opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Open Text has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $55.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 71.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Open Text stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,322 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Open Text worth $16,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $63.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

