OpenDAO (SOS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:SOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $177.84 million and approximately $20.28 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00040773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00103101 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:SOS) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.