OpenOcean (OOE) Price Tops $0.15

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 27th. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $22.83 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00049466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.04 or 0.06819554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00053676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,865.13 or 0.99801576 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00053571 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

