Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) CEO Sells $52,169.25 in Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $52,169.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Roger Crystal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, January 10th, Roger Crystal sold 1,058 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $32,258.42.

Shares of OPNT stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, reaching $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 47,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,958. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.15 million, a PE ratio of 519.10 and a beta of 0.50. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 4.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPNT. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.