Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Insider Phil Skolnick Sells 1,518 Shares

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $39,756.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Phil Skolnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Phil Skolnick sold 385 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $11,738.65.

Shares of OPNT traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.88. 47,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,958. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $122.15 million, a P/E ratio of 517.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $16.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 80.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 22,346 shares in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

