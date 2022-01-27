Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,466,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Public Storage by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $348.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.48. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $224.82 and a 52-week high of $377.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.77.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

