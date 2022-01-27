Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 6,001 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in AES by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AES by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in AES by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 105,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of AES opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

