Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 815 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Medpace worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.26, for a total value of $3,108,904.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $39,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,503 shares of company stock worth $69,189,257 over the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $165.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.49 and its 200 day moving average is $195.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.74 and a fifty-two week high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 16.71%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

