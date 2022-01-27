Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 125,637 Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 125,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Oak Street Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 15.7% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $2,281,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $875,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 253,713 shares of company stock worth $9,459,253. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OSH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $15.92 on Thursday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

