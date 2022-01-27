Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 73.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 4,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,535,000 after purchasing an additional 392,308 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 69.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 26,489 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $4,890,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 28.7% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $134.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.35. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

