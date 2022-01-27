Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Watsco by 105.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,290,000 after acquiring an additional 179,095 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 14,702.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 173,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,856,000 after buying an additional 172,757 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,250,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,953,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,081,000 after purchasing an additional 76,258 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSO opened at $276.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.13 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $302.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

