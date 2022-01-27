Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,863 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,426 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,952,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,544,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,178 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,997,000 after acquiring an additional 983,135 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,541.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 953,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,308,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,965,000 after acquiring an additional 670,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBVA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $6.29 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 22.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

