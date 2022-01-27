Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Curtiss-Wright worth $5,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,594,000 after buying an additional 52,589 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,364,000 after buying an additional 49,892 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,746,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $207,472,000 after buying an additional 233,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $173,162,000 after buying an additional 88,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after buying an additional 39,694 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW stock opened at $134.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.51. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $142.46.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

