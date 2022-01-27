Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.45 Million Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,349 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Casella Waste Systems worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.4% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.4% during the second quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $73.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.39. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $655,344.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439 over the last three months. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.