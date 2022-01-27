Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $70.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average of $62.30. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $42.32 and a one year high of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.15.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

