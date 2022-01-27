Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 96.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 238.6% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $220.13 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.73 and a twelve month high of $234.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $226.14 and its 200 day moving average is $213.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $97,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,045 shares of company stock worth $4,691,620 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.