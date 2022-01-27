Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 0.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 30.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pool by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Pool by 1.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $451.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $536.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $555.57.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

