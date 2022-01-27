Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,329 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,905,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,400,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $71,359,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,351.2% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 297,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,495,000 after buying an additional 285,035 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $89.59 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $85.31 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.09.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.