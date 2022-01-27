Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 34,892 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,892 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth $18,718,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth $2,667,000. Boston Partners increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,097,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,208,000 after buying an additional 79,276 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 128.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 42,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $37.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.83. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 108.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.03.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

