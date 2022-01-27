Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,317 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,874,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,162,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 18.6% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 145,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 119,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,077,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of SUI opened at $181.67 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.43.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.