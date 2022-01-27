Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,734 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Newell Brands worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $10,618,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2,379.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 426,666 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 18.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,904,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,330,000 after buying an additional 300,756 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 65.25%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

