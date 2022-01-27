Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 60,362 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,362 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 14.0% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 47,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,377,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,678,000 after buying an additional 680,005 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 22.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 67,584 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4,915.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,326,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.02 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

