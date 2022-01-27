Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,046,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $93,650,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.56. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.65%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

