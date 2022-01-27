Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 409 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $341.46 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $298.59 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $356.13 and a 200-day moving average of $352.62.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

