Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 4,442 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 238,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,208 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $48.42 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day moving average is $51.51.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

