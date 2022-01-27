Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in PPG Industries by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $2,329,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 114.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.62. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.65.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.