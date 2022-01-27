Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE opened at $372.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.07 and a 200-day moving average of $357.02. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $278.95 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.82.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

