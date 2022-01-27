Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,298 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in FedEx by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in FedEx by 52.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 462,582 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $137,849,000 after buying an additional 158,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in FedEx by 30.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $243.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDX. Cowen lifted their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

