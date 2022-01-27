Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,193 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Antero Midstream worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Antero Midstream by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AM stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

