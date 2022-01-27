Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 901.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,072 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth $37,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.13.

SMG stock opened at $148.85 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.26.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

