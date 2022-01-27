Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 231.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,493 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $140.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.32. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

