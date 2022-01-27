Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 104.3% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $160.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of -1.38. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 39.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNTX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $294.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.27.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

