Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,376 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in DraftKings by 72.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 362.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 212.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.39.

DKNG stock opened at $20.33 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $74.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,125,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Woodrow Levin bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.81 per share, for a total transaction of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 361,603 shares of company stock worth $15,510,985. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

