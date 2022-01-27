Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 106,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.62. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

