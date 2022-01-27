Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,415 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 1,180.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 35.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $147.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.31. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.47 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Roku from $295.00 to $190.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.69.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total value of $26,749,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $738,833.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 501,541 shares of company stock valued at $118,064,323. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

