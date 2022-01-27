Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 4,800 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 41.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Southern in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $67.02 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $69.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

