Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,829,000 after purchasing an additional 89,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after acquiring an additional 492,450 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,713,000 after acquiring an additional 32,997 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,893,000 after acquiring an additional 45,269 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.76.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $327.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $344.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.75 and a 52-week high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. Essex Property Trust’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

