Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,439 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.0% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $108,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,194.23.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,777.45 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,352.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,394.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

