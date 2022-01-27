Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 35,690 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,690 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Airbnb by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 77.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $142.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.77. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,145,824 shares of company stock valued at $210,854,851 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

