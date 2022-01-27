Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,380 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,308,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,408,000 after buying an additional 73,054 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $96.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.60 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.02.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

