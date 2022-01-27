Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 6,832 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 72,879 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $111.36 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.36 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.77.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

