Oppenheimer Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $1,103.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target boosted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TSLA. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $924.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $944.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,044.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $889.31. Tesla has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $948.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,295,447. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

