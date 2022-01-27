Oppenheimer Lowers ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $660.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price reduced by analysts at Oppenheimer from $775.00 to $660.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

NOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $718.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.42.

NOW stock opened at $544.50 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $108.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 444.42, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $608.33 and a 200 day moving average of $623.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.24. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total value of $3,464,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after acquiring an additional 990,073 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $425,524,000 after purchasing an additional 407,994 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $491,422,000 after purchasing an additional 395,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

