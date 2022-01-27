Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.26

Shares of Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.26 and traded as low as $1.64. Opsens shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 73,919 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Opsens from C$3.50 to C$3.35 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Opsens from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Opsens alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26.

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.