Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Short Interest Up 704.5% in January

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,800 shares, a growth of 704.5% from the December 31st total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 88.7 days.

OPT stock remained flat at $$7.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 38,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15. Opthea has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $16.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,475,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,639 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.36% of Opthea worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opthea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

