OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.84

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.84 and last traded at $38.90, with a volume of 14609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPRX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.29. The stock has a market cap of $692.14 million, a P/E ratio of 279.57 and a beta of 0.55.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,369,611.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,290 shares of company stock worth $6,950,686 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 218.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth approximately $447,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in OptimizeRx by 9.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OptimizeRx by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,347,000 after buying an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

