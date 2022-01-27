Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will report $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Option Care Health posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

NASDAQ OPCH traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,656. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 1.35. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $474,180 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,761,000 after buying an additional 8,157,744 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,109,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,728 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,043,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,615,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

