Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.41

Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 222100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The company has a market capitalization of C$106.49 million and a P/E ratio of 8.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.49.

Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Orca Gold Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Orca Gold Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It principally owns 70% interests in the Block 14 Gold Project covering an area of 2,170 square kilometers located in the Republic of the Sudan. Orca Gold Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

