O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.0% of Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total value of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,434 shares of company stock valued at $13,195,287 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $675.97.

Shares of ORLY traded up $7.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $638.15. 2,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $710.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $669.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $632.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

